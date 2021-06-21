Teen killed in crash with fallen tree on Midlands road, coroner says

A teenager was killed Sunday night on a Midlands road in a crash with a downed tree, the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office said.

Roy Henry Munn died at the scene, Coroner David West said Monday morning.

The 19-year-old Lugoff resident was driving on S.C. 261 at about 8:30 p.m. when he collided with the fallen tree, according to West.

Munn was the only person inside the 2010 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck when the wreck happened near the intersection with U.S. 521, said Cpl. Matt Southern of South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s about 2 miles south of Exit 98 on Interstate 20.

The teen was wearing a seat belt and was entrapped inside the Chevy pickup, according to Southern.

No other injuries were reported in the single-vehicle collision.

Information on what caused the tree to fall into the road was not available, but there were multiple severe thunderstorms in the Midlands Sunday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette moved through the area.

Through Friday afternoon, 451 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

There have been at least 10 people killed in Kershaw County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.