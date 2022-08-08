Teen killed, father hurt when suspected drunken driver crashes into White Settlement home

A teenage girl was killed and her father seriously injured when a suspected drunken driver crashed a pickup truck into their home in White Settlement on Sunday night, police said.

The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. in the 9300 block of Jason Court.

A pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer was traveling southbound on Dale Lane when the driver lost control, White Settlement police said in a news release. The pickup went off the road, crashed through a neighbor’s fence and trees on the north side of Jason Court and then crossed the street and crashed into the victims’ home on the south side of the street, police said.

There were three people inside the house, according to police. The teenage daughter, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a high school student in the Saginaw district.

The girl’s father was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Her mother suffered minor injuries.

The man driving the pickup truck was arrested on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. Police identified him as 63-year-old Donald Gruber.

A woman who was a passenger in the truck was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with processing of the crime scene and mapping of the crash scene. The White Settlement Police Department is handling the criminal investigation.

The road remained closed Sunday night to finish processing of the scene.