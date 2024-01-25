Teen killed at German school by another pupil, police say

Special police forces are deployed at a school. A girl was killed at a school in the village of St Leon-Rot in south-western Germany on Thursday, according to local police. René Priebe/dpa

An 18-year-old student was killed at her school in the village of St Leon-Rot in south-western Germany on Thursday near the city of Heidelberg, according to local police.

The suspected killer, an 18-year-old man who is also a student at the school, fled the area but was captured by police after a manhunt that lasted about two and a half hours, according to authorities.

Authorities suspect that a relationship between the young woman and the suspect may have played a role in the killing, although police did not immediately provide further details.

A massive police response arrived at the school after the alarm was raised on Thursday, with numerous police vehicles, rescue service and a helicopter on the scene. Efforts were made to resuscitate the victim but without success.

The school was evacuated and pupils were being looked after at an assembly point, according to a police statement.

The private grammar school was founded in 1998 not far from the city of Heidelberg with a parents' initiative. According to the school, 685 pupils are currently taught there by a staff of 85 teachers.