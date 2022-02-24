Teen killed in Kissimmee neighborhood, deputies searching for answers
An 18-year-old was killed Wednesday morning in a Kissimmee neighborhood leading deputies to search for answers.
Just before 1 a.m. Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a shooting in a neighborhood in the Indian Point Circle area, according to OCSO.
Deputies arrived and found one victim dead at the scene: Jommil Jave Baez Quiñones, OCSO said.
No suspect information was released.
The Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to please reach out at (407) 348-2222.