Teen killed in Kissimmee neighborhood, deputies searching for answers

An 18-year-old was killed Wednesday morning in a Kissimmee neighborhood leading deputies to search for answers.

Just before 1 a.m. Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a shooting in a neighborhood in the Indian Point Circle area, according to OCSO.

Deputies arrived and found one victim dead at the scene: Jommil Jave Baez Quiñones, OCSO said.

No suspect information was released.

The Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to please reach out at (407) 348-2222.

