Teen Killed in Knife Attack at Chinese Restaurant in the UK

Ryan General
·2 min read

A violent knife attack at a Chinese restaurant in the village of Ynyswen in Wales left a 16-year-old girl dead. Despite attempts by paramedics to save her, Wenjing Xu died at the Blue Sky Chinese, her family's takeaway restaurant in Baglan Street on Friday, reports the BBC. While still under investigation, police are treating Wenjing’s death as murder following a post mortem examination of her body. Police have arrested a 31-year-old man known to the victim on suspicion of murder and also brought into custody a 38-year-old man in connection with the incident, the Standard reported. The men, both believed to be Chinese, are being treated at the hospital where armed cops are keeping a close watch. They will be interviewed as soon as doctors indicate that they can be spoken to, according to the Sun. Wenjing, a Grade A student, lived in the apartment above the family-owned restaurant, where she worked part-time. She had just recently been accepted at a sixth form college where she was to study math and psychology. According to the victim’s best friend, she was about to attend a socially-distance birthday get-together with her friends before she was killed. "We were texting her about meeting up and then the messages suddenly stopped,” the friend shared. “We thought she’d fallen asleep then we heard what happened. Friends and family mourned her passing, with many paying tribute in her memory. "I am devastated at what has happened - she was lovely, an A-grade student who could have achieved anything in life," one friend said. “Wenjing had a very gentle soul, she was a very quiet person,” her family said in a statement. "Wenjing helped the whole family, working in the family takeaway. She enjoyed school and worked very hard. She was loved by her family.” Feature Image via MP's Newswatch

