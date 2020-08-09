Teen killed, at least 20 people injured, including cop 'struggling for her life,' in Washington, D.C. shooting

A deadly shooting broke out at a large social gathering in Washington, D.C., early Sunday, killing a teenager and leaving at least 20 people injured, including a police officer, authorities said.

At least three people fired weapons shortly after midnight at the get-together in Southeast D.C., where 17-year-old Christopher Brown was killed, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a press conference Sunday.

“What happened was it was some kind of dispute,” Newsham said. “Multiple weapons were produced and multiple shots were fired.”

Newsham said the D.C. police officer who was shot is now “struggling for her life.” The officer was off duty at the time, and Newsham said it’s unclear why she was at the gathering, which took place at the 3300 block of Dubois Place, SE.

The injured officer has not been identified by name, but Newsham said she has worked for the department for a year and is part of the 1st District.

The rest of the shooting victims are believed to have suffered non-life-threatening wounds, Newsham said. The injuries ranged in severity, police said, with some victims suffering graze wounds.

The police chief condemned the event for having “way too many” people during the coronavirus pandemic, saying “hundreds” were present. He said music was played there and that there are indications food was served.

No permit was issued for the event to be held.

Police have not named any suspects, nor have they released a motive. Newsham said he believes there were “probably more” than three shooters at the scene.

“We had a lot of people that were in a dangerous situation last night, and sadly several people who have no regard for human life opened fire,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said Sunday during Sunday’s press conference, which took place near the scene of the shooting.

In addition to the teenager who was killed, another 17-year-old was injured in the shooting. The rest of the victims are adults, Newsham said.

———

©2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.