Teen killed in Lee’s Summit shooting identified; investigation into his death continues

The 18-year-old killed in a shooting over the weekend in Lee’s Summit was identified as Dakota Wrightsman, a police spokesman said Monday.

The investigation into his death was ongoing and no other new details were being released, said Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

Police responded about 1 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of shots being fired in the 2300 block of Southeast King Street. Arriving officers found Wrightsman’s body inside a home. He was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound, Depue said.

At the time of the shooting, Wrightsman was inside the home with a small group of friends. Police said on Saturday that detectives were working to interview everyone who was there to determine how Wrightsman was shot.