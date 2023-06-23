Teen who killed man outside McDonald's won't face murder charge under Stand Your Ground

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting that left two people dead outside a McDonald's Thursday evening. But prosecutors say the teen was defending himself under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law and will not face murder charges.

Instead, the teen, whose name was not released, will only be charged with possession of a firearm by a delinquent and tampering with physical evidence.

According to a Tallahassee Police Department press release, a group was arguing on a basketball court next to the Palmer Munroe Teen Center. An off-duty officer working at the center went over to speak with them, but before he could, the people involved drove away.

The dispute spilled over to the parking lot of the McDonald's on 2026 W. Pensacola St., where two people continued the fight. In the middle of the argument at about 5 p.m., Trenton Tompkins, 21, pulled out a gun and shot an 18-year-old man, who died instantly.

Tompkins then turned toward the 16-year-old, according to TPD. Fearing for his life, the teen shot and killed Tompkins.

The teentook off in a car that was later identified by TPD. Other law enforcement officers were notified, and a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy pulled the car over and detained him.

A man holds his head in his hands as he sits on the curb while the Tallahassee Police Department investigates a double homicide following a shooting just before at the McDonaldÕs located on West Pensacola Street on Thursday evening, June 22, 2023.

Customers inside the McDonalds panicked and ran for cover and hid at the sound of gunfire.

Shoppers, construction workers and business owners in the neighboring Wesleyan Square shopping center also dropped everything at the sound of the shots being fired.

“It was a little scary,” said Kevin Vo, owner of the Pro Nails salon. “We feel sad because two kids got shot.”

Vo, who’s been in business at that location for 12 years, said there have been at least four shootings in the shopping center over the past few years.

Last October, an innocent bystander was killed and eight people were injured in a mass shooting across the street from that McDonald’s.

“We need officers on standby around this area just to make people feel more safe,” he said.

So far in 2023, eight people have been killed and at least 30 injured in 40 shootings in the capital city and county, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

