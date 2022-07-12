Teen killed in Monday night shooting

Jul. 12—A 14-year-old boy is dead following a shooting on East Davis Street Monday night.

Around 11:27 p.m. Monday, Danville police responded to the 100 block of East Davis Street in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim laying outside a residence with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

There is no suspect information available at this time and no other injuries were reported for this incident.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or you Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.