Teen killed in late-night Indian Creek Drive shooting

A teen is dead after a shooting Thursday night on Indian Creek Drive, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies were called to the reported shooting shortly before midnight in the 2300 block of Indian Creek Drive, according to a news release. A short time later, law enforcement responded to the 1800 block of Sapona Road near South Plymouth Street for a car accident, an official said.

There, they located the male juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, the release said.

The teenager’s name was not released due to his age, according to the Sheriff's Office. Information on whether he was driving the car or if anyone else was in the vehicle was not immediately available. The two crime scenes are about a mile apart.

Crime scene tape and law emforcement vehicles surround a Sapona Drive convenience store after a teen was found with a gunshot wound in a wrecked vehicle near there late Thursday. Officials said the shooting happened on Indian Creek Drive. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the hospital, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Sgt. C. Zwan with the Homicide Unit at 910-677-5503 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the free “P3 Tips” app available on the Apple and Google Play app stores.

