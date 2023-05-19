Teen killed in northwest Charlotte. ‘Person of interest’ in custody, CMPD says

A teenager was shot and killed Thursday, May 18, in a northwest Charlotte residential neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the teen has not been released.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of Larwill Lane is the Oakdale North area. The community of single-family homes is east of Brookshire Boulevard.

“Officers located a 17-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” CMPD said in a news release.

“Medic responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was later pronounced deceased.”

CMPD says “a person of interest” is in custody on weapons charges. The identity of the person has not been released.

“CMPD is not currently looking for any other suspects at this time,” officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

