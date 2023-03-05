Teen killed outside of Troup County skate park, officials say

A teen is dead after he was shot outside of a local skatepark, LaGrange police said.

Police responded to 400 Bull Street in reference to multiple shots being fired in the area, along with a person shot. The address is the South Bend Skate Park where the shooting is believed to have occurred.

When they arrived, officials located Nasir Truitt suffering from multiple gun shot wounds on Pierce Street beside the skate park. He was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

Truitt was 16 years old.

According to police, motive appears to be an argument between two groups of people, leading to multiple shots being fired.

At this time there are no suspects, however the LaGrange Police Department is asking that anyone who was in the park at this time to contact them with any information.

