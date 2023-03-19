Teen killed overnight in Clover, police say
A teen was killed overnight in Clover, officials say.
According to the Clover Police Department, around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers responded to a reported homicide on Pinckney Court. Police took a 17-year-old suspect into custody, he is currently being held at the Moss Justice Center.
The victim was a 19-year-old male.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
