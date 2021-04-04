Teen killed in overnight crash that leaves two others hospitalized, SC coroner says

Noah Feit
·1 min read

A teenager was killed and two other people were hospitalized following a Saturday night crash on a South Carolina road.

Kameron Davis, 18, died at the scene of a single-vehicle collision, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

Davis was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup south on Blackstone Camp Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s in the Beech Island area, between Atomic Road/U.S. 278 and Pine Log Road.

At about 7:30 p.m., the truck ran off the right side of the road and flipped over, Lee said.

Davis and one of two passengers were ejected from the truck as it overturned and then crashed into a post before hitting a tree, according to Lee.

The Beech Island teen was not wearing a seat belt and died of blunt force injuries, Ables said.

Both passengers were hurt and taken to an area hospital, according to Lee. Further information on their conditions was not available.

There was no word if the passengers were wearing seat belts.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on what caused the Chevy to veer off the road, but the wreck is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Results from toxicology tests are pending, Ables said.

Through Friday afternoon, 218 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Of those, 149 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 73 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

At least six people have been killed in Aiken County crashes in 2021, and seat belts were not used in four of the deaths, DPS reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan train crash: Site boss bailed amid grief 51 deaths

    The construction manager is investigated for negligence after a lorry slid onto the tracks.

  • No. 1 Ashleigh Barty defends Miami Open title as injured Bianca Andreescu retires

    Bianca Andreescu gutted out four straight three-set matches to reach Saturday’s Miami Open final, including a rain-delayed semifinal that ended just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday. The 20-year-old Canadian, back on tour after a 16-month layoff, was overjoyed to be playing for a trophy again.

  • Senators beat Montreal 6-3, snap Habs' 3-game win streak

    Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night. Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa. Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

  • Easter eggs a symbol of defiance for Myanmar protesters

    In the latest in a series of impromptu shows of defiance, messages including "Spring Revolution", "We must win" and "Get out MAH" - referring to junta leader Min Aung Hlaing - were seen on eggs in photographs on social media. "Easter is all about the future and the people of Myanmar have a great future in a federal democracy," Dr Sasa, international envoy for the ousted civilian government, said in a statement.

  • Same surgery, different price: New rules could improve health care price transparency

    These kinds of top-down regulations have limitations when the interests of health care providers, payers and consumers are fundamentally misaligned.

  • Australia to continue AstraZeneca vaccination despite blood clotting case

    Australia will continue its inoculation programme with AstraZeneca PLC, health officials said on Saturday, after a blood clotting case raised concern about the safety of the vaccine. A 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with clotting, days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, suffering serious thrombosis, a condition that prevents normal blood flow though the circulatory system. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regulator and a panel, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), met late Friday and early Saturday to discuss further advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • When Hornets’ James Borrego says, ‘We’re not going anywhere,’ it has a ring of truth

    With three key players injured, Charlotte Hornets beat Indiana Pacers

  • Talbot makes 27 saves, leading Wild past Golden Knights 2-1

    Joel Eriksson Ek scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, Cam Talbot made 27 saves and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 Saturday night. The Wild became the first team to sweep a two-game series in Las Vegas this season, after they opened a four-game road trip with two losses in San Jose. “Every guy knew we had a little bit more to give after those San Jose games,” said Talbot, who was also in net for Minnesota’s shootout win over Vegas on Thursday.

  • I flew on Alaska for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats and it was the closest to normal I've seen during the pandemic

    Alaska has largely restored the pre-pandemic amenities to which flyers were accustomed. But that also means the potential for more crowded planes.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Will Biden cancel student loan debt? As college costs spiral, here's what he's considering

    President Joe Biden has directed his education secretary to explore his authority to cancel student debt by executive order.

  • Police removed artwork and signs from a memorial for George Floyd outside the site of Derek Chauvin's trial

    The memorial included illustrations of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as locks with the names of other people killed by police.

  • Students at a Texas high school had to watch George Floyd's death and pretend to be jurors in Derek Chauvin's trial for 'triggering' class project

    Parents are angry after a freshman class at Cedar Hill High School in Dallas had to watch the full video of George Floyd's death for the assignment.

  • After 25 years on NASCAR TV and a Dale Earnhardt film, what’s next for Michael Waltrip?

    An exclusive Observer Q&A with former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip, touching on the response to “Blink of an Eye,” Bristol dirt racing, TV time, and what’s next.

  • Evacuations expand as Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent’

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater reservoir ...

  • DeSantis declares state of emergency over leak at Tampa Bay-area wastewater pond

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Manatee County as officials warned the collapse of a gypsum stack at the Piney Point industrial site was "imminent." The big picture: The old phosphate plant site, in operation from the 1960s until 2001, holds stacks of phosphogypsum, a byproduct of fertilizer production, and large pools of polluted water, Axios' Ben Montgomery, Selene San Felice reported. A leak was discovered in the 77-acre process water pond last week. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe facility was releasing wastewater into Piney Point Creek, which leads into Tampa Bay, according to government officials.The latest: Manatee County Public Safety Department expanded the mandatory evacuation area around the breached reservoir on Saturday. Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes in an update Saturday said, "We're talking about the potential of about [480] million gallons, within a matter of seconds and minutes, leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area," per CNN. Those ponds hold "waste that would be less conducive to life on land and...life in the sea," Hopes added, noting that the population density of the area was fortunately low. "Pumping the entire pond would take 10 to 12 days," AP noted.A public safety alert on Saturday told residents, "Evacuate the area NOW. Collapse of Piney Point Stack is imminent. Immediate evacuation of Chapman Road to Airport Road and US 41 to O’Neill Road. Leave area IMMEDIATELY," per the Miami Herald. BREAKING: @MCGPublicSafety officials just expanded a mandatory evacuation area around the breached Piney Point reservoir. The original evacuation zone has expanded a half-mile west and one mile southwest to Moccasin Wallow Road. pic.twitter.com/8rjsQrptdr— Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 3, 2021 What they're saying: "Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery," DeSantis tweeted Saturday. Go deeper: Tampa Bay stares down environmental disaster from Piney Point phosphate plantSubscribe for Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Daniel Kaluuya jokes about Meghan and Harry's Royal Family race row on US television

    The Duchess of Sussex’s assertion that a member of the Royal Family had expressed concern about the colour of her unborn baby’s skin prompted anger and disbelief. But Daniel Kaluuya, the British Oscar nominee, raised a laugh as he joked about the claim on US television last night. Kaluuya, who was born in London to Ugandan parents, used the race allegations raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview as he made his hosting debut on long-running comedy show Saturday Night Live. "First of all, I know you're hearing my accent and thinking 'oh no, he's not black, he's British,’” he said. "Let me reassure you that I am black. I'm black and I'm British. Basically I am what the royal family was worried the baby would look like." Opening the show, Kaluuya discussed racism in the UK and US. "People ask me what's worse, British racism or American racism," he told the studio audience in New York. "Let me put it this way, British racism is so bad white people left. They wanted to be free, free to create their own kind of racisms. "That's why they invented Australia, South Africa and Boston."

  • India recovers bodies of 20 more troops after Maoist clashes

    India on Sunday recovered the bodies of 20 police and paramilitary troops killed in a gunbattle with Maoist rebels a day earlier in the forests of the eastern Chhattisgarh state, police said. The fighting erupted Saturday when Indian security forces, acting on intelligence, raided a rebel hideout in Bijapur district, police said. This was India's deadliest engagement with the Maoist rebels in four years.

  • Colin Jost hilariously crashes Scarlett Johansson’s appearance on 'Drag Race'

    The contestants were greeted with not one, but two surprise guests!