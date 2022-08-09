Teen killed on Pennsylvania Avenue marks Rochester's 46th homicide in 2022

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death Monday night on Pennsylvania Avenue, several blocks from the Rochester Public Market.

Emergency responders were called to Pennsylvania Avenue, near Fourth Street, around 10:20 p.m. to investigate the shooting, said Capt. Steven Swetman of the Rochester Police Department. They found the teen had been shot at least once. He was taken to String Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Our thoughts are with the family as they deal with the loss of this young man," he said early Tuesday morning. The teen's name was not released.

Swetman said RPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the slaying, which marks Rochester's 46th homicide of 2022. It was also the second slaying in a 24-hour span after a 68-year-old man was stabbed to death at the House of Mercy homeless shelter on Ormond Street Sunday night. A shelter resident was charged in connection with the "unprovoked attack," according to police.

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when Rochester had the fifth highest homicide rate in the nation.

Monday's fatal shooting occurred several blocks from the site of Rochester's largest mass shooting in recent memory, when two young adults were killed and 14 others injured when shots were fired at a backyard house party on Pennsylvania Avenue on Sept. 19, 2020. No one has been charged in connection with that incident.

Anyone with information about Monday's homicide is asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Teen shot, killed on Pennsylvania Avenue in Rochester N.Y.