Teen killed in Piqua double shooting ID'd; Suspect's bond set at $1 million

Aug. 7—An 18-year-old man killed in a shooting that injured another man at a Piqua park Friday night has been identified.

Miami County Coroner Dr. Bill Ginn identified the teen as Deacon Graham, of Piqua. He had been shot three times, Ginn said.

Around 11:16 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting at Fountain Park in the 1300 block of Forest Avenue.

Piqua police Lt. Miles Gearing said officers arrived at the park to find one man dead and another wounded. Fire department medics arrived and the wounded man was flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. An earlier police release indicated that the wounded man was expected to make a full recovery.

Cory G. Miller, 19, of Piqua was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. Miller pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday and his bond was set at $1 million, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

All three men were known to each other, according to police

Gearing said Miller was arrested at his home a short time after the shooting, which remains under investigation.

