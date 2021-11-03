Teen killed by police after causing school lockdown, firing at officers, TX cops say

A Texas teenager was shot and killed by police Tuesday, Nov. 2, authorities said, after causing a school lockdown, and triggering a large-scale manhunt across several Gulf Coast communities.

An anonymous tipster told authorities Tuesday morning that a student had brought a gun to school, Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard said, so officials took the boy aside and started searching through his belongings.

They found he was carrying “a controlled substance,” Blanchard said. But before officials could finish searching him, the teen grabbed his backpack and ran out of the school.

Not knowing where the gun was or what the student’s intentions might be, Aransas Pass school district put schools throughout the district on lockdown. There was some concern the teen may have passed the handgun off to another student, Blanchard said.

With the help of other local law enforcement, Aransas Pass police launched an urgent search for the suspect, who was either 15 or 16 years old, Blanchard said.

Blanchard shared pictures of the teen on social media, asking members of the public to keep their eyes open. Aransas Pass police had dealt with the boy in recent weeks after he had “possibly been assaulted,” Blanchard said, adding that he was “concerned” for him.

Still, there was no sign of the student for several hours.

Then around 3 p.m., police in nearby Corpus Christi responded to a call about “a major traffic accident.” A car driving the wrong way down state Highway286 slammed head on into another vehicle, and the driver climbed out and ran away on foot, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officers scoured the area until they spotted someone matching the description from the accident in a neighborhood, CCPD said.

As officers closed in, the suspect went for his gun, opened fire and fled, police said. Officers gave chase.

Eventually, police caught up with the suspect, surrounding him, CCPD said. He pulled out a gun again and an officer opened fire, hitting him.

He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, police said.

Aransas Pass police announced Wednesday that the suspect killed by CCPD was the teen they were looking for Tuesday.

“By all accounts, the suspect in our case is the same individual involved in the officer involved shooting with Corpus Christi Police Officers yesterday afternoon,” Aransas Pass police said in a social media post.

The two departments are communicating on the case and more details will be released soon, the post said.

“The event is tragic for all parties involved, including several of our parents, staff and students, and we will continue to work to find answers as to why and how a youth would resort to such a state in life.”

