Teen killed at Prince George mobile home park; suspect sought

PRINCE GEORGE — Police are investigating the shooting death of a teenager Friday night at a mobile home park in the county.

The unidentified 17-year-old was found around 7:10 p.m. in the 8000 block of Swift Street in the Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park. He had been shot in the chest and was declared dead at the scene.

Police are still looking for the alleged shooter.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. Info can also be shared on the P3Tips mobile app.

The murder is Prince George's fifth of 2023.

The Pine Ridge neighborhood is on state Route 156 near Prince George High School.

This is a developing story. Stay with progress-index.com for more details as they become available.

