Teen killed in Santa Nella market shooting identified by Merced County coroner

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager shot and killed in Santa Nella on Oct. 7, as 16-year-old Alan Cabrales-Perez, of Santa Nella, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton.

According to authorities, deputies responded at about 7:30 p.m. Friday to a market in the area of East Comet Road and Highway 33 after learning the juvenile had been shot. Cabrales-Perez was transported to an area hospital were he died of his injuries.

According to Britton, a motive for the shooting is unknown and no suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 209-385-7472.