Teen killed in shooting at Dayton apartment complex

A teen is dead after a shooting in Dayton last week.

Police and medics responded to the shooting on Wilberforce Place, within the DeSoto Bass apartment complex, just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 30, according to a police report.

>> ‘I know he’s fighting;’ What we know about Damar Hamlin’s condition days after cardiac arrest

“We need an ambulance,” a 911 caller told dispatchers in a called obtained through a public records request.

Dayton Police confirmed a 17-year-old boy died in the shooting. The teen’s identity has not yet been released pending notification to family.

Police told News Center 7 that no other injuries were reported in the shooting and no one has been taken into custody.

>> Kettering firefighter dies of occupational cancer; memorial services to be held today

A police report indicates the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.