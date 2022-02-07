Teen killed in shooting at Knights of Columbus Hall in Opelousas

A 19-year-old was fatally shot early Sunday morning at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Opelousas off LA Hwy 104, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Damien Joseph Lastrapes Jr., of Opelousas, was dropped off at a local hospital at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound, according to investigators. He later died from the injury.

SLPSO determined that the shooting happened while a group of people were gathered at the hall and that two cars had also been shot. Investigators are still looking into the incident and are asking that anyone with information call 948-TIPS(8477) .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Teen dead in shooting at Opelousas Knights of Columbus Hall