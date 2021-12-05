Teen killed in shooting at parking lot of McDonald’s, SC coroner says

A teenager was killed in a shooting at a South Carolina McDonald’s, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Thaj Nance-Parker, 16, was at the parking lot of the fast food restaurant on York Street when he was shot at about 7 p.m. Friday, Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release. That’s less than a mile from Aiken High School.

After being hit by gunfire, the teenager was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where he died, according to the release.

An autopsy was scheduled in Newberry for Nance-Parker, whose cause of death was listed as gunshot wound, Ables said.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire, but it is being investigated by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.