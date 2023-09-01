Teen killed in shooting Thursday; Wilmington police investigating

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Wilmington police officers were called to a shooting that took place in a home in the 500 block of Meares Street. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl who had been fatally shot, according to a press release from the Wilmington Police Department.

Soon after, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, the release said.

“Everyone present in the house when this occurred knew each other,” said Lt. Greg Willett, public information officer with the department. No other details about the victim or the suspect were provided by the police department.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted in conjunction with the New Hanover County District Attorney's Office. It's still to be determined if future charges will be filed, the release stated.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington police investigating shooting on Meares Street