Teen killed, shot multiple times, Reedley police say. Officers looking for the gunman

Officers are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Reedley, police said Sunday.

Officers were called to a sidewalk outside an apartment complex on 11th Street near Myrtle Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release.

The 15-year-old boy was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, and was transported to Adventist Hospital in Reedley, police said. He died a short time later at that Fresno County hospital.

Police said it appeared the teen was on a bike and was potentially shot by a person on foot. The motive and information on a shooter were not immediately available, police said.

Officers were looking for witnesses and surveillance video from the area, the news release said.

Police said anyone with information on the violence can call or text police at 559-356-8690 for English or 559-246-4183 for Spanish.