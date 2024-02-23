Teen killed in single-vehicle crash Thursday in Marengo County

Jasmine Hollie, Tuscaloosa News
An 18-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Marengo County.

The Thomaston juvenile was fatally injured when the 2014 Nissan Maxima the teen was driving left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. Troopers said the teen was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Marengo County 21, about 3 miles south of Demopolis.

No further information was provided. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper patrol car seen on Highway 69 South on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.
