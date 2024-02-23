Teen killed in single-vehicle crash Thursday in Marengo County

An 18-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Marengo County.

The Thomaston juvenile was fatally injured when the 2014 Nissan Maxima the teen was driving left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. Troopers said the teen was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Marengo County 21, about 3 miles south of Demopolis.

No further information was provided. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

