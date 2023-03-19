Teen killed at south Augusta McDonald’s, two arrests made

Augusta authorities are investigating the murder of a teenager on Sunday at McDonald’s.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen reported that Daquantavious Proctor, 19, was shot at the fast-food chain’s location near Peach Orchard and Windsor Spring roads. He was transported to the 2000 block of Smith Road, where he was pronounced dead at 2:28 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Richmond County sheriff's Sgt. John Perry reported that the investigation is ongoing and authorities arrested two individuals in connection to Proctor’s death.

