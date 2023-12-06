Teen killed in stabbing at Penn Park, three other teens injured: York City Police

A 14-year-old boy died today at WellSpan York Hospital after being stabbed at Penn Park, according to York City Police.

Police are investigating the boy's death as a homicide, a news release states.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police say a fight broke out in Penn Park, and a total of four people − including the teen who died − were injured. The other victims are a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old female, the release states.

The investigation started when police were notified around 12:14 p.m. Wednesday that a 14-year-old boy had arrived at the hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing, the release states. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can contact police one of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Check back later as this is a breaking news story.

