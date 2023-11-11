Teen killed in Tampa drive-by shooting, police say

A 17-year-old boy was killed Saturday in a drive-by shooting in Tampa’s Rainbow Heights neighborhood, police said.

Officers who responded to a shooting call on the 3700 block of E Emma Street about 3:25 p.m. found the teen with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. A Tampa Fire Rescue crew took the boy to a local hospital, where he died.

Detectives were working to identify and locate suspects in the shooting.

Police asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or through TIP411.