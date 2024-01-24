Teen killed by train in Thomasville

Jan. 23—THOMASVILLE — A 17-year-old was hit and killed by an Amtrak train on Tuesday morning.

Hunter Gardner of Thomasville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Witnesses told investigators that Gardner parked on Main Street, which is parallel to the railroad tracks, near Turner Street just before 8 a.m., got out and walked to the tracks to observe a freight train traveling south, the Thomasville Police Department said.

Gardner was standing in the northbound tracks when an Amtrak Carolinian/Piedmont passenger train traveling north struck him from behind while going 77 mph. It is believed Gardner did not hear or see the Amtrak train before the accident, police said.

Amtrak announced on social media that passengers were put on another train.

The Amtrak had left Charlotte at 6:45 a.m. and was traveling to New York with 80 passengers, police said.