Teen killed, two others injured in Kansas City shooting Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night that has left one teenager dead and two other teenagers injured.

KCPD officers responded to the shooting just before 6 p.m. in the area of E. 13th Street and White Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a teen boy lying in the street near a vehicle that had a collided with a light pole.

The teen was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers immediately began medical aid until EMS arrived.

The teen victim was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two additional male teens were located nearby suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital by EMS.

Police say preliminary investigation is believed that the vehicle occupied by the victims had been involved in the exchange of gunfire, with another unknown vehicle in the area.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to begin gathering evidence and collecting witness statements.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Detectives do not believe there is a threat to the surrounding areas related to this incident at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

