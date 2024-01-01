CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in University Heights early New Year’s Day, Cincinnati police confirm.

Police and fire units went to the rear of a house in the 600 block of Straight Street in University Heights after a frantic mother called about her son shortly after 6 a.m. Monday.

Edwin Arrington, 17, was found with a gunshot wound outside of the home, CPD explained around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Arrington died at the scene, police said.

A neighbor in the area said they heard a woman screaming, “Oh my God, Oh my God. Why was he here? Why was he here?”

Dispatchers told police there was a report of a possible shooting with someone’s “life status questionable,” according to initial emergency communication reports.

Straight Street was closed for hours in both directions but has since reopened.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen killed in University Heights New Year’s Day shooting