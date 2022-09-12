Two teenagers were shot, one fatally, in the park by Thomas P. Ryan Recreation Center, 530 Webster Ave., around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Rochester Police Department. A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. The two teens were hanging out in the park with several friends when someone approached the group and shot the two teens, police said. No charges were filed in connection with the killing.

Homicides in 2022 in Rochester NY

The Sunday slaying marked Rochester's 58th of 2022. Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. The city is currently averaging a slaying every 4.4 days in 2022, a pace comparable to last year's.

Intruder shot by homeowner, police say

A man in his 20s who allegedly broke into a home on Kenwood Avenue was shot and killed by a man in the house around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. The shooter, a man in his 40s, called 911 to report the incident. He told police that he shot the intruder after the man entered the home. Other people fired several shots into the residence after the man was shot and then fled the scene, police said. Police recovered a loaded handgun from the scene, as well as the shooter's rifle used in the killing. The case will be turned over to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office to determine whether the shooting was justified. No charges were filed by police.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Teen killed in weekend shooting in Rochester. What we know now