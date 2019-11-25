Teen Killed While 'Subway Surfing' in New York City

On Saturday evening, a teenager was killed by a train in New York City while “subway surfing,” the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said.

There are delays and multiple service changes in 7/N train service because someone was fatally struck by a train at Queensboro Plaza.



7 train service is running on the upper platform at Queensboro Plaza while we remove power on the Manhattan-bound tracks.



— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) November 24, 2019

We're sorry to report that the person killed at Queensboro Plaza had been surfing on top of the train. 7 and N trains continue to bypass Queensboro in both directions while NYPD continues their investigation. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) November 24, 2019

The accident happened at around 8:45 p.m. at the Queensboro Plaza subway stop in Queens on the elevated 7 train line. Though the victim’s name has not been officially confirmed by the MTA or the NYPD, who attended the scene, Gothamist identified the victim as a 14-year-old Bronx resident, citing social media statements from a family member and a GoFundMe page set up to pay for funeral costs.

“The kid had a soul of gold,” the teen’s cousin told Gothamist. “He was the type of person who would give you his last dollar, and would make sure all his friends were okay before himself.”

The MTA and the NYPD did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.