Teen killed while walking dog was shot multiple times by her boyfriend, Texas cops say

A week after a 16-year-old was shot and killed while walking her dog, the girl’s 17-year-old boyfriend has been charged with her murder.

Police in Houston say Diamond Alvarez learned her boyfriend, 17-year-old Frank Deleon Jr., was in a relationship with another girl and the couple met at a park on Jan. 11.

Diamond was found dead on a corner next to that community park, and officers said she was shot “multiple times” by Deleon.

Her stepfather, Tito Mozzygamba, said Diamond was a straight-A student and multi-sport athlete at Madison High School, KHOU reported.

“Whoever shot this girl 22 times in the back ... they are cowards,” Mozzygamba said last week.

Police said after the killing they were searching for a dark-colored vehicle involved in the shooting, but officers did not release information at the time regarding a suspect.

Deleon was arrested Monday, Jan. 17, Houston police said, after detectives tracked down witnesses and leads. He was allegedly packing his bags to flee the area, according to court records obtained by the Houston Chronicle.

Diamond’s mother, Anna Machado, said her daughter was “always crying” about Deleon during their “off and on” relationship, according to The Associated Press.

“I went up over there (to the memorial) again, crying and said: ’Baby you have justice. It’s not done yet. It’s not over yet. But at least we know a name,’” Machado said.

More than 200 people showed up to a benefit on Saturday, Jan. 15, in Diamond’s honor at the park where she was found dead, according to KTRK.

Machado said Deleon should be held in jail without bond because “he executed” her daughter, the AP reported.

“HPD expresses its heartfelt condolences to Ms. Alvarez’s family and looks forward to following this case through the courts as we seek justice on her behalf,” Houston Police said.

