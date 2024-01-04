Teen killer sentenced to 60 years

Jan. 3—GOSHEN — At 16-years-old, Correon Meux was sentenced to 60 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections for a drug deal gone wrong in 2022 during Elkhart County Circuit Court Dec. 28.

According to Elkhart city police, Logan Nussbaum, 18, Goshen, was shot in the area of 1200 block of Burr Oak Place, causing him to crash his vehicle into two unoccupied parked cars and subsequently the tree line adjacent to Carriage House Apartments. Officers initiated first aid, but Nussbaum was pronounced dead at the scene on Oct. 15, 2022.

During the sentencing hearing, it was revealed that the shooting was the result of a drug deal turned armed robbery.

Meux was sentenced to 55 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections for murder, with five additional years enhanced for use of a firearm. Two of the years will be served on reporting probation.

According to court records, due to Meux's own admission of gang affiliation, as well as the nature of the allegations, Meux, 15, was waived to adult court. Meux claimed affiliation with the Woody Kappa Gang, the records show, although according to the order waiving him, family, friends, and teachers found him to be a "good kid," and they were unaware of his daily marijuana and social ecstasy usage, or gang affiliation, and during sentencing, Meux, too, denied being a gang member.

Meux pleaded guilty to the charge of murder during on Nov. 30.

