A teen with a kind soul, BreAnna envisions a family she can create memories with

A teen with a kind and quiet soul, BreAnna is passionate about all animals but horses are her favorite, and she loves learning to ride and care for them.

The 16-year-old’s good mood is often infectious and she’s described as a delight to be around. BreAnna enjoys exploring the outdoors, baking cookies or hanging out at home listening to her favorite songs. When asked to describe her ideal day, BreAnna shares that she would spend it horseback riding and relaxing by the pool.

When she’s grown, BreAnna envisions herself with a large pink house, a swimming pool and red roses in the front yard. But for now, she would like to become part of a family with whom she can create memories with.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

BreAnna’s case number is CH-7562.