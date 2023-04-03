Teen Who Landed in ICU After Alleged Hazing Incident Breaks His Silence

GoFundMe

A 19-year-old Georgia teen who was hospitalized and put on a ventilator in the ICU after a horrific alleged hazing incident has spoken out for the first time since the attack, describing how he “has a long road to go towards being fully recovered from the trauma”—while promising that “justice will be served.”

Trent Lehrkamp was dumped in front of the ER after being brutally abused by a group of his peers on Tuesday night. The teen thought he was going to have a “casual night” with friends, according to a GoFundMe set up to help out with the teen’s medical expenses.

Instead, he was covered in spray paint and other substances at a house party, according to the Daily Mail, and had 23 times the legal amount of alcohol in his system when he was dropped off at the ER. He was apparently deemed “inconclusive to life,” according to reports. The teen was put on a ventilator but was eventually able to breathe on his own, and is now in recovery.

Photos from the party that began to spread on social media appear to show Lehrkamp unconscious in a chair, surrounded by teens and covered in an unknown liquid.

“Trent wouldn’t know until it was too late that these were not friends, but vile and abusive perpetrators who would go on to torture, humiliate, and assault him in inhumane, terrifying ways for hours,” his GoFundMe page says.

According to the latest update on the page, the family has confirmed Lehrkamp is settling in at an out of state facility where he will be “receiving the absolute best care possible — mentally, physically, medically, and emotionally,” organizer Erika Kelly wrote in a Sunday update. “He will be receiving a whole body recovery for as long as he needs.”

Kelly sent a message from Lehrkamp, saying “he wants everyone to know he is thankful for the well wishes, the love and support that you all have shown to him. He wants you all to know he’s alive and well but has a long road to go towards being fully recovered from the trauma.

“He is hopeful that through the support he’s going to receive over the next few months, that he may be back to normalcy. And he states, ‘Justice will be served.’”

Kelly shared photos from the family which they say “show genuine happiness from Trent as he is reunited and spending time with his family.”

EXCLUSIVE: A message from Trent Lehrkamp himself as he continues his recovery, now at an out of state facility. “Justice will be served.” @wsav #TrentLehrkamp #JusticeForTrent pic.twitter.com/ehD6IXAjT3 — Brett Buffington (@BrettWSAV) April 2, 2023

The message echoes an audio message sent to WSAV’s Brett Buffington, where Lehrkamp states: “Just know it’s going to be a long time for me to get over this, through the trauma.”

According to the WSAV report, the family notes that is is up to the teen to decide “if he wanted the police involved.” The report also notes Lehrkamp is not on the autism spectrum, after incorrect online reports surfaced.

The Glynn County Police Department said last week it was aware of those responsible, with investigators interviewing the involved parties and individuals who were identified by cellphone evidence.

