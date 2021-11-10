Teen last seen heading for school bus is reported missing by Irmo Police

A search is underway for a missing Midlands teenager, and police are asking for help finding the 15-year-old.

Brandon Pacheco-Nunez was publicly reported missing by the Irmo Police Department Wednesday. The teen has not been seen since Monday, when he left for school at 7:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

The Dutch Fork High student was heading for the school bus after leaving his home in the New Friarsgate subdivision, according to the release.

Police said a missing person’s report was filed when Pacheco-Nunez’s mother was notified by Dutch Fork High officials that he did not attend the Lexington-Richland 5 school that day.

There was no word if Pacheco-Nunez was considered a runaway, or if he was alone when he was last seen. Police did not say if foul play was suspected in Pacheco-Nunez’s disappearance.

Police described Pacheco-Nunez as 5-foot-10, 160-pound male, and pictures shared by police show the teen has dark-colored hair. Pacheco-Nunez was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes, according to the release.

Anyone who has seen Pacheco-Nunez, or has information about him, is asked to call police at 803-781-8088 or 803-785-2521, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.