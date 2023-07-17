Teen leads Peoria police on ATV chase before attempting to pull firearm on officers

A 16-year-old suspect led Peoria police on a wild chase that resulted in the juvenile flipping an ATV over a retaining wall and attempting to pull a firearm on police.

Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday police were attempting to locate a suspect who was reported to be driving an ATV recklessly on the streets of central Peoria.

Police say the suspect was "often taunting police to engage in a chase" around the 2400 block of North Sheridan Road.

The suspect fled from police, driving the ATV through yards before eventually flipping the ATV over a retaining wall, police said.

The pursuit continued on foot, and police eventually Tased the teen. Police say the juvenile then attempted to pull a firearm from their waistband but was "quickly disarmed."

They were then arrested for reckless driving; fleeing and eluding; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm/no FOID; and possession of a stolen firearm.

