Teen leads troopers on high-speed chase into Prattville

A 19-year-old Brewton man led state troopers on a high-speed weekend chase, eventually crashing the Chevrolet Equinox he was driving, authorities said.

The chase started when a trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division tried to initiate a traffic stop, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said in an email.

The pursuit began on Interstate 65 near the 187 mile marker at about 9:41 p.m. Sunday. The trooper observed the driver Skylar Salter speeding and attempted to stop him. The chase continued on to U.S. 31 and eventually into the Prattville city limits, where the car crashed.

Officers charged Salter with attempting to elude, second-degree possession of marijuana as well as several traffic violations.

The agency continues to investigate and is not releasing any more information at this time, Burkett said in the email.

