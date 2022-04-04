Teen leads Waveland officers on chase after shooting stepfather during dispute, police say

A Pass Christian teen is accused of shooting his stepfather before leading Waveland police on a chase through the city, according to Police Chief Mike Prendergast.

Waveland police were told just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday about a shooting that occurred on 404 Olivari Street, Predergast said in a press release, and that the suspect had fled the scene in a gray vehicle.

The car was later located near Old Spanish Trail and McLaurin Street and was being driven by Jabriel Raymond Alexander-Grace, 19, of Pass Christian, the release said.

Prendergast said Alexander-Grace refused to stop is car and led police on a brief chase until he crashed into a fence on St. Francis Street. Officers apprehended him as he tried to flee the scene, according to the release.

Police said the shooting allegedly occurred after Alexander-Grace got upset after his mother and the victim got into a domestic dispute.

The victim was transported to Ochsner Hancock hospital in Bay St. Louis and was stabilized before being air lifted to another medical facility. His condition was not known at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Alexander-Grace is being charged with aggravated assault stemming from domestic violence and and failure to yield. He is held in the Hancock County jail. Bond has not been set yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waveland Police Dept. at 228-467-3669.