Teen left at hospital after being shot in Northeast El Paso

A 16-year-old boy was dropped off at a Northeast El Paso hospital after being shot by another teenager inside a car, police said.

The 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his upper torso was dropped off about 9 p.m. Thursday night at a hospital on McCombs Street, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Officers responded to the hospital and detained two people who had conflicting stories about how the victim sustained his injury, police said.

The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit was then called to the hospital to investigate the shooting.

Officers determined the shooting happened inside a car in the 4400 block of Hondo Pass Drive.

The 16-year-old victim, a 17-year-old boy and another 16-year-old boy were inside the car when the 17-year-old boy, who was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle, fired the gun hitting the victim, police said.

The victim suffered a life-threatening injury and was immediately taken into emergency surgery, police said. No information has been released on the victim's current condition.

The names of the teenagers involved in the shooting have not been released.

No charges against the 17-year-old boy have been announced.

The Department's Crimes Against Persons unit continues to investigate the shooting.

