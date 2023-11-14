Teen Library Committee meeting and other events for today

Nov. 14—Today

Teen Library Committee meeting: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Longmont Public Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Teens interested in having their voices heard at the library can meet monthly. Free, 303-651-8470, longmontcolorado.gov.

Preschool story time: 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, MOVE (Outreach Services) at TBK Bank, 141 Main St., Mead. Children up to 6 years old and their caregivers can enjoy a fun time of read-alouds, songs and movement. Stay to check out materials from the Bookmobile. Free, mylibrary.evanced.info.

Ruby Bridges Day Equity Walk: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Join Boulder County's Mobility for All team and the Longmont Public Library to observe Ruby Bridges Day, a historic safe routes to school civil rights event that signifies goals of anti-racism and anti-bullying. Snacks, water and creative activities will be provided. Registration required. Free, longmontcolorado.gov.

Wiggle Worms: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Carbon Valley Regional Library, 7 Park Ave., Firestone. This interactive and playful story time integrates yoga poses and movement with stories and songs ideal for Wiggle Worms ages 3-6 and their grown-ups. Registration required. Free, mylibrary.evanced.info.

Upcoming

Sharing Your Legacy presentation: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Carbon Valley Regional Library, 7 Park Ave., Firestone. Learn how to connect with kids, grandkids and others who can benefit from shared stories. Free, 888-861-7323, mylibrary.evanced.info.

Laser Cut Thanksgiving Pumpkins: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Erie Community Library, 400 Powers St., Erie. Come and watch the Glowforge laser cutter cut a cute little laser-cut wood pumpkin. Decorate it with acrylic paints, and take it home for decoration. Free, 888-861-7323, mylibrary.evanced.info.

LEGO Club: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Carbon Valley Regional Library, 7 Park Ave., Firestone. LEGO Club is open to children ages 6-13 who can build independently. LEGO bricks will be provided. Each month, the library will provide a different LEGO Challenge, or participants can create their own masterpiece. Free, 888-861-7323, mylibrary.evanced.info.

Wednesday Night Square Dance at Rosalee's Pizzeria Music By Parchment Doll: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Rosalee's Pizzeria, 461 Main St., Longmont. With original songs born of loves lost, lessons learned and wishes come all too true, Parchment Doll plays alt-country, alt-folk, acoustic-rock that can only be described as indie heartbreak Americana. Free, rosaleespizzeria.com.

Firehouse Makes a Movie: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Get artsy with film. Color, paint and make a short movie. Supplies provided. Free, eventbrite.com.