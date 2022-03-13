Teen with loaded gun arrested after report of a fight at Merced apartments, police say

A teenager was arrested when he was found with a loaded firearm after a report of a fight at a Merced apartment complex, according to authorities.

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the Grove Apartments at 340 South Parsons Ave. for a fight involving a firearm, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Police said the altercation ended before officers arrived.

According to authorities, a witness reported that a boy wearing a black mask and black hooded sweatshirt brandished a firearm. An officer located a 15-year-old boy matching the description and searched him. The officer found what police called a “Glock-style, 9mm ghost gun,” according to the release.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of weapon-related charges and booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Correctional Complex, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged incident to contact Officer Arturo Gaona at 209-385-6905 or gaonaa@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.