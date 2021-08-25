Teen with loaded handgun arrested at Bowsher High School

Aug. 25—A 16-year-old Bowsher High School student was arrested Tuesday when a loaded handgun was found in his belongings at school, Toledo police reported.

Bowsher's school resource officer caught the student, Amarri Carter, smoking marijuana in a restroom about 11:05 a.m. and took him to the dean's office where he initially refused to allow his book bag to be searched. After being told that the bag was subject to search, he told officials he had a firearm in the bag.

A 9mm "ghost" handgun with a round in the chamber and three rounds in the magazine was recovered, police said. So-called ghost guns are firearms that have no serial numbers and can be built at home.

Patti Wardrop, deputy chief of the Lucas County prosecutor's juvenile division, confirmed the Carter youth is charged in Lucas County Juvenile Court with fourth-degree carrying a concealed weapon, fifth-degree illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon on school premises, and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He appeared for arraignment Wednesday morning and was ordered held in detention. He is to reappear in court Sept. 8.

Bowsher parents were notified of the incident, but there was no lockdown or other interruption to the day, said Patty Mazur, spokesman for Toledo Public Schools. The teen made no direct threats toward the school or any individual.

"It was handled quickly and no students or staff were threatened," she said. "It was a very isolated incident."

Ms. Mazur said the school will notify the youth's parents or guardians of its recommended disciplinary action, which she said will likely be expulsion, within a week. The matter will then go before a hearing officer for a final decision.

