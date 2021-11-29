Teen making social video fatally shoots 5-year-old on Thanksgiving: police





Minnesota police said a 5-year-old boy was fatally shot on Thanksgiving by a 13-year-old who was brandishing a firearm while making a social media video.

In a statement, the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) said officers were called to a home on Thursday evening where they found the 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers attempted to render first aid, but the child died at the scene.

Investigators believe the 13-year-old male accidentally fired the gun while he and several other teens were making a social media video at the residence.

"Preliminary information leads investigators to believe that the 13-year-old male who fired the weapon accidentally shot the 5-year-old victim," the BPPD said in its statement.

BPPD Deputy Chief Mark Bruley told CBS affiliate WCCO that adults were home when the incident occurred, adding that it was not clear how the teen ended up with the firearm.

"Lock them up and lock the ammo up separate," Bruley said, talking about firearms. "We as adults, it's our obligation to make sure [kids] don't have access to them."

The 13-year-old was arrested and is being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities said the 13-year-old male could face a manslaughter charge, and the owner of the firearm could face charges as well, according to WCCO.

The BPPD is currently investigating this incident.