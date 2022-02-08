Teen manslaughter suspect in Battle High School senior's death gets house arrest

The Columbia teen allegedly involved in the shooting death of a Battle High School senior was put on house arrest late last month through an order by Boone County Circuit Judge Stephanie Morrell.

Shawn Long, 18, was being held at the Boone County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond for the January death of Roberto Lauer, also 18.

Previously: Judge delays decision on change in bond for teen manslaughter suspect in Battle student's death

A bond hearing was held Jan. 26 before Morrell, which included testimony from friends and family of both Long and Lauer arguing in favor and against his release to the care of his grandmother, Rebecca Hough, on a GPS ankle monitor.

Morrell took a couple days to make a decision on whether to place Long on house arrest in lieu of bond.

When questioned by Long's defense attorney, John Roodhouse, Hough said she would follow all court orders and does not own or allow firearms to be present in her home at any time.

Long has another hearing set for 9 a.m. next Thursday.

More: Family, friends remember Battle High School senior Roberto Lauer's 'heart of gold'

"There is no denying a life was taken. That is not in dispute," Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Justin Owens said last month. "... Conscious reckless conduct occurred, and that is what led to this unfortunate set of circumstances."

GPS ankle monitoring is an important tool, but it is not appropriate in every case, Owens said. While Long had a support system in the courtroom, that same support system did not at a young age teach him to not wave around guns, he added.

All there is right now is a poorly drafted probable cause statement, without clarity or detail, Roodhouse countered. The court needs to look at the circumstances, alleged facts and lack of criminal background for Long, he said during last month's bond hearing.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Teen accused of killing Battle High School senior gets house arrest