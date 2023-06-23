Teen may stand trial as adult for murder, judge rules

Jun. 22—A teenager accused of stabbing someone to death one year ago near Scranton High School may stand trial as an adult, a Lackawanna County judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Andy Jarbola found Amir Williams showed "criminal sophistication" during the deadly fight June 22, 2022, and a "serious escalation" of his previous issues with fighting and aggression, according to a ruling.

The 17-year-old will age out of the juvenile system once he turns 21 and be released from supervision.

"Considering the totality of the circumstances and the evidence submitted, this Court ... simply does not find that there is enough time remaining before the expiration of the juvenile court's ability to supervise [Williams]," Jarbola wrote.

The ruling came roughly 20 days after hearing to settle whether Williams would be best suited for treatment in juvenile court or trial before a jury of adults.

At stake was a potential life sentence. Williams is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Williams has pleaded not guilty.

Scranton police arrested him on charges he stabbed to death 18-year-old Tyler McKenna during a fight by 3 W. Olive St., near the high school Williams attended as a junior.

Two others arrested in the fight have had their cases moved to juvenile court.

Dr. Kirk Heilbrun, a psychologist who testified for the defense during a hearing this month, found Williams could also be receptive to treatment in the juvenile system.

Williams' aggression, which generally seems to taper off with age, was "expressive" and driven by emotion and was not a tactic to get what he wanted, Heilbrun said at the time.

Jarbola, however, noted in his ruling that Williams waited until McKenna was distracted before he stabbed him three times in his back and side.

Williams had a moment of "pause" during the fight because the knife had been knocked out of his hand, Jarbola wrote. Ultimately, Williams picked the knife up and stabbed McKenna four more times, Jarbola wrote.

Williams remains detained without bail.

