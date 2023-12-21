Teen missing out of Cache County for more than a week found safe in Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 17-year-old girl reported missing out of Cache County in northern Utah more than a week ago was found safe in Oregon, authorities say.

The North Park Police Department said Wednesday that officers were notified Cayenne Beard was found alive in the Pacific Northwest. The officers in North Logan say they are currently working to reunite the teenager with her family.



Beard was initially reported missing on Dec. 11 from her home in North Logan.

“We cannot adequately express our gratitude to the men and women who have tirelessly been working on this case.” said Chief Kent Goodrich, in a statement. “While we are a small department our investigative team followed every lead and worked to leverage all available resources to locate her.”

Agencies that helped in the case included the Cache County Attorney’s Office, the Utah Department of Public Safety, as well as police departments in Salt Lake City, Provo and Logan. Agencies in Oregon also contributed to the effort.

The FBI’s recent involvement in the case brought additional resources to the search, which North Park police credited with ultimately leading to Beard’s safe return.



Retired FBI agent Greg Rogers told ABC that it only takes a request for federal investigators to get involved in cases like this.

“If local law enforcement comes to us and asks for our assistance, we always jump right in and help,” Rogers said.

