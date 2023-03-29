Teen missing from Colorado Springs since February found safe

Mar. 28—Lia Conace has been located and is safe, according to a statement released by the Colorado Springs Police Department on Tuesday, 39 days after her parents reported her missing from her home in Colorado Springs.

Additional information related to the circumstances of her disappearance have not been released.

The Police Department announced March 20 that it was searching for a missing 15-year-old last seen in Colorado Springs over a month ago.

Lia's parents reported her missing to police on Feb. 17, according to a news release. She was last seen at her home in the 5200 block of Statute Drive and is described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lia was believed to be traveling to visit another juvenile acquaintance in Jefferson County, Indiana; however, local authorities did not locate her at the acquaintance's address.

The acquaintance told authorities they have not had contact with Lia since her disappearance. Lia had also not responded to messages from friends or reached out to family members, police said.

Investigators believed Lia to be endangered and could be between Colorado and Indiana, but she did not have money or a known means of transportation.

"Additional case specific facts have led investigators to be concerned for her welfare," police said in the news release.

Anyone with information related to Lia's whereabouts was asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.